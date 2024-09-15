Israeli military says there is a ''high probability'' that three hostages killed months ago died from Israeli fire, reports AP.
Updated: 15-09-2024 19:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
