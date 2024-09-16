Pledged to bury terrorism to such level it would never return. Nobody can dare revive it under PM Modi's rule: Amit Shah at J-K rally.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
