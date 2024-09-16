The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says, reports AP.
PTI | Unitedarabemirates | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:19 IST
The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- polio
- vaccination
- health
- UN
- AP
- children
- public health
- immunization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tropical Storm Shanshan Devastates Japan
UNICEF Launches Emergency Tender for Monkeypox Vaccines
UN Urges Taliban for Greater Diplomatic Engagement Amidst Concern Over New Morality Law
Union Law Minister Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Fast-Track Court Implementation
India's Paralympics Milestones: A Historic Leap Towards 25 Medals