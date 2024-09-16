AAP says its legislative party meeting will be held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 11.30 am on Tuesday to discuss name of new CM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP says its legislative party meeting will be held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 11.30 am on Tuesday to discuss name of new CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Role in Strengthening India-US Relations, Says Chief Minister Stalin
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pushes Reforms Amid Accusations and Celebrates Cultural Heritage
Rajasthan Chief Minister Discusses Investment Summit with PM Modi
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Emphasizes Benefits of Mekedatu Project and Chennai Waste Management Insights
Chief Minister Naidu Labels Recent Andhra Pradesh Floods as 'Biggest Disaster'