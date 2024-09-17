Rahul Gandhi is playing politics over Agniveer scheme: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana's Loharu.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi is playing politics over Agniveer scheme: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana's Loharu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Rahul Gandhi
- Agniveer scheme
- politics
- Haryana
- Loharu
- rally
- criticism
- benefits
- opposition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eighth Arrest Made in Haryana Mob Lynching Over Beef-Eating Suspicion
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Rally in Pennsylvania: A United Front for 2024 Elections
Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli Joins BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls
Former JJP Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Haryana Elections
RSS March Video Misrepresented Ahead of Haryana Polls