A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram confirmed with Mpox infection: State Health department.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram confirmed with Mpox infection: State Health department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Halsey's Health Struggles: Singer Reveals T-Cell Disorder Diagnosis on 28th Birthday
The first batch of mpox vaccine arrives in Congo's capital three weeks after WHO declares the virus a global emergency, reports AP.
Pakistan Confirms Fifth Case of Mpox Virus Amid Concerns Over Screening Measures
Kerala Faces Nipah Virus Outbreak: Second Death Reported
Urgent Health Brief: Nipah Virus Death in Kerala, Gaza's Polio Strides, Austria's Bluetongue Outbreak, and US FDA Nod for RSV Therapy