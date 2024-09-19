Every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed govt job, says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released in Rohtak.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST
