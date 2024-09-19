BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:45 IST
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
