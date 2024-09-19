Today, world is seeing how people of J-K are strengthening democracy of India, I congratulate you for this: PM Modi in Srinagar.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:53 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
