Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes along the border, as Nasrallah vows retaliation for attacks on group's devices, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:46 IST
Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes along the border, as Nasrallah vows retaliation for attacks on group's devices, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Backs UK Decision on Arms Licenses Suspension to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
PIL in SC seeks direction to Centre to halt supply of arms, other military equipments to Israel, which is involved in a conflict in Gaza.
IAEA Expands Support for Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Amid Conflict and Energy Instability
Russia Threatens Severe Retaliation Against Long-Range Strikes from Ukraine
Ukrainian Government in Major Reshuffle Amid Ongoing Conflict