It is expected that 3 wings of Constitution show mutual respect for functioning of each other: SC on Telangana CM's remarks on court order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
