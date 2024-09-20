We have seen the quality of the ghee, it gave an impression whether it was ghee or oil: TTD.
PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
We have seen the quality of the ghee, it gave an impression whether it was ghee or oil: TTD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisian Election Integrity Under Fire Amid Disqualification Dispute
Trump Escalates Rhetoric on Election Integrity, Threatens Prosecution for 'Cheating'
Telangana CM Advocates for Journalists' Welfare and Integrity
Mumbai Samachar: 200 Years of Unyielding Journalistic Integrity
China Tightens Grip on Data Integrity with Amended Statistics Law