Mineral-rich Jharkhand has capacity to fill country's treasury, but youths go to other states for jobs: Amit Shah in Giridih.
PTI | Giridih | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Mineral-rich Jharkhand has capacity to fill country's treasury, but youths go to other states for jobs: Amit Shah in Giridih.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northern States Set to Discuss Labour Reforms and Employment Generation
Steady Pound Eyes Modest Weekly Gains Ahead of U.S. Employment Data
Puducherry's Integrated Educational Reforms: Technology and Employment
Tripura's Unemployment Debate: 20,000 Jobs Filled, More to Come
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Climb Amid Positive Service Activity Data Despite Mixed Employment Reports