Laddu row: When ghee's market rate was Rs 500 per kg, previous govt bought inferior quality one at Rs 320: CM Naidu.
PTI | Amaravathi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
