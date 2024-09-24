Japan issues a tsunami advisory for remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:29 IST
Japan issues a tsunami advisory for remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA Completes Safety Review for Long-Term Operation of SA’s Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant
Supreme Court Orders Removal of Victim Photos, Addresses Doctors' Safety and Post-Mortem Concerns
Rape-murder case: SC directs DMs, SPs in W Bengal to take stock of situation to ensure safety, security of govt medical colleges.
New Machinery Safety Regulations: A Double-Edged Sword for MSMEs
NHTSA Proposes New Safety Rules for SUVs and Pickups to Protect Pedestrians