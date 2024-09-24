HC verdict: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, will consult experts if such probe is allowed under law, says CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
HC verdict: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, will consult experts if such probe is allowed under law, says CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HC
- verdict
- investigation
- CM Siddaramaiah
- High Court
- law
- legal probe
- consultation
- experts
- readiness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Lawmakers Tackle China's Influence: Biotech, Drones, and Farmland in Focus
St. Stephen's College Appeals High Court Ruling on Admission of Seven Students
Controversy and Lawsuit: Netflix's 'IC-814' Faces Legal Heat from ANI
Rajasthan High Court Seeks Progress Report on Missing Person in Nahargarh Hills
Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja: Mamata.