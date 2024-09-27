SC directs Commission for Air Quality Management to file better compliance report over its steps to control pollution, stubble burning.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs Commission for Air Quality Management to file better compliance report over its steps to control pollution, stubble burning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Citizen Survey for Winter Air Quality Management
Oregon Tribe Challenges Offshore Wind Energy Auction Over Environmental Concerns
Green Tribunal Seeks Response on Environmental Concerns Over Delhi Slum Rehabilitation
Shipwreck Drama in Greenland: Evacuation and Environmental Concerns
Karnataka Chief Minister Opposes Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project Amidst Environmental Concerns