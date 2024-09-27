Netanyahu cuts short US visit and will return immediately to Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:39 IST
Netanyahu cuts short US visit and will return immediately to Israel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish Prime Minister Downplays Putin's Warning on Ukraine Conflict
World News Roundup: Strikes, Diplomacy, Elections, and Conflicts
Reuters Science News Summary
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Credits Friendly Nations for IMF Loan Approval
Global Health News: Vaccine Stocks, Market Moves, and Policy Shifts