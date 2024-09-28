Mobile internet services to be disabled in Assam for eight hours from 8.30 am on Sunday for recruitment test: Govt order.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
