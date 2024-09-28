Issue to be resolved between India and Pakistan now is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan: Jaishankar.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
