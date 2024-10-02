Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 24 villages in southern Lebanon, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:47 IST
Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 24 villages in southern Lebanon, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
U.S. Approves $228 Million Military Package for Taiwan Amid Tensions
US Criticizes Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israel's Defense Minister Hosts Senior Biden Advisor Amid Northern Border Tensions
Indian Government Engages with Manipur Ethnic Groups Amid Long-Running Conflict