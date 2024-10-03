BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
PTI | Mahendragarh | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Threats to Rahul Gandhi
Historic Village in Haryana Awaits Long-Overdue Development
Indian Youth Congress Protests Against BJP Leaders Over Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Congress’ Ajay Maken Lodges FIR Against BJP Leaders Over Rahul Gandhi Threats
Haryana CM Saini Slams Congress, Confident of BJP Victory in Upcoming Elections