PM Modi lays foundation stone of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at event in Thane.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at event in Thane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha CM Announces Major Sports Infrastructure Plans During Stadium Visit
BJP MP urges Delhi's new CM Atishi to Investigate Liquor Policy and Address Infrastructure
Local Currency Financing: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
Finance Ministry Prepares for Crucial 2025-26 Budget Amid Economic Growth
Key Appointments to Strengthen Public Works and Infrastructure Department