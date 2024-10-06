MD drug and its raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore seized from factory in Bhopal: Gujarat MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
MD drug and its raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore seized from factory in Bhopal: Gujarat MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution
Jeweller Family's Suicide Attempt Amid Financial Woes in Gujarat
Primary School Principal Arrested for Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat
Controversy Surrounds School Principal's Arrest for Murder of Girl in Gujarat
Railway Employees Arrested for Alleged Track Tampering in Gujarat