Double engine governments mean inflation, corruption and unemployment: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Double engine governments mean inflation, corruption and unemployment: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J'khand CM Hemant Soren played with India's healthy democratic practices, indulged in corruption: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chatra.
Punjab CM Takes on Haryana Government over Unemployment
Rajnath Singh Slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Corruption Allegations
Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Influence: Andrabi Praises PM Modi's Governance
Kerala CM Vijayan Under Fire Amidst Allegations of Corruption and Misconduct