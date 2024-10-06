My insulin supply was stopped in jail, my kidney could have failed and I could have died: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:03 IST
- India
