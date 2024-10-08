Let us continue to strive towards a strong, more capable and fully self-reliant Air Force: Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Let us continue to strive towards a strong, more capable and fully self-reliant Air Force: Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
History-Sheeter Raja Killed in Chennai Police Encounter
Samsung Workers in Chennai Vow to Persist with Protests Amidst Rising Tensions
Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor on Chennai Train
Technical Glitch Causes MQ-9B Predator Drone Crash Off Chennai Coast
IHCL Partners with GT Bharathi for First SeleQtions Hotel in Chennai