Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill 11 people and wound 48, reports AP, citing Lebanon's health ministry.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:56 IST
Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill 11 people and wound 48, reports AP, citing Lebanon's health ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Launches Overnight Airstrike on Ukraine: Casualties and Infrastructure Damage Reported
Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon: Tragic Syrian Worker Casualties
New Zealand and Australia Naval Ships Navigate Taiwan Strait Amidst Regional Tensions
Russian Assaults Intensify in Eastern Ukraine, Casualties Mount
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School: Casualties Include Women and Children