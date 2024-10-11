Police say gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven in an attack in Pakistan's southwest, reports AP.
PTI | Quetta | Updated: 11-10-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 08:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
