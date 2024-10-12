Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in world with enhanced credibility in past few years: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in world with enhanced credibility in past few years: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pharma Leaders Advocate SEZ Status for Panchkula to Boost Industry Growth
China's Ambitious Fiscal Stimulus to Revive Economic Growth
Market Surge: Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs Amid IT Stock Growth
Shigeru Ishiba's Economic Revival: Addressing Deflation and Wage Growth
World Bank Approves €25 M to Enhance Serbia's Innovation and Economic Growth