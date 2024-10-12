Earlier CM said only eligible residents of Dharavi be rehabilitated, but I included all 2.10 lakh people: Maharashtra CM in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
