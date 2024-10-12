Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
