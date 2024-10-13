Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai court remands one of the two accused to police custody till October 21.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai court remands one of the two accused to police custody till October 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Rape Accused in Madhya Pradesh
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen denies wrongdoing as she and her party go on trial accused of embezzling EU funds, reports AP.
Social Activist Accused of Threatening Woman Over Property Dispute
Sudanese Army Accused of Bombing UAE Ambassador's Residence