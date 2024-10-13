Delhi Police, Gujarat Police seize 518 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Ankleshwar, Gujarat: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
