US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
