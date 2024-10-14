'Scorpion' remark against PM Modi: SC extends stay on defamation proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in trial court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
