Jio Platforms revenue from operations rises 18 pc to Rs 31,709 cr in Q2 FY25; ARPU jumps to Rs 195.1 per month: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:22 IST
Jio Platforms revenue from operations rises 18 pc to Rs 31,709 cr in Q2 FY25; ARPU jumps to Rs 195.1 per month: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Demise in Chhatarpur: Unraveling the Story of a Solitary Man
IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, all occupants including pilot safe: Officials.
Indian Air Force Helicopter's Emergency Landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Tragedy Strikes in Chhatarpur: Accused Gunman Targets Victim's Family
Chhattisgarh's Amrit Sarovar: A Water Conservation Triumph in Kanharpuri