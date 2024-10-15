Maintaining peace in Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean region should be our top priority, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
