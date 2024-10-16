More than 90 people are killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say, reports AP.
PTI | Nigeria | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:46 IST
More than 90 people are killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Israeli Airstrike on Damascus: Civilian Casualties and Property Damage
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal
Tragedy Strikes on Eve of National Day: Shanghai Supermarket Knife Attack