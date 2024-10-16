Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:19 IST
Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
JSW MG Motor India Reports 8% Decline in September Sales, Optimistic About Festive Season
Indian Markets See Flat Opening Amid Global Investor Shift
Indian minister says ‘we can change the world for the better’
Piyush Goyal Highlights 'Make in India' Success with Impressive GVA Growth