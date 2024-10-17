SC assures it will list for hearing plea on time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
