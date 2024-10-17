Our alliance committed to furthering national progress, empowering poor and downtrodden: PM Modi after NDA CMs' meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Our alliance committed to furthering national progress, empowering poor and downtrodden: PM Modi after NDA CMs' meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB Deputy DG Commends Progress on Key Energy and Agricultural Projects in Côte d'Ivoire
Firefighters Make Progress in Containing Southern Greece Blaze
Prity Kumar: Leading Waves in Maritime Empowerment
Security Council briefed on progress in UN-AU partnership for peace
Dr. Shane Reti Welcomes Promising Progress on Government's Health Targets