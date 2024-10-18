Jharkhand polls: NDA allies AJSU to contest 10 seats, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) 1, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Jharkhand polls: NDA allies AJSU to contest 10 seats, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) 1, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
AJSU Party will contest from Silli, Ramgarh, Gomia, Ichagarh, Mandu, Jugsalai, Dumri, Pakur, Lohardaga and Manoharpur: Assam CM Himanta.
Jharkhand polls: JD(U) will contest from Jamshedpur West and Tamar; LJP (Ram Vilas) from Chatra: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.