Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand assembly seats, decision by JMM, Congress unilateral: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
