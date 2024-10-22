As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in peaceful manner: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:34 IST
