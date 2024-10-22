We fully support early return of peace and stability: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:34 IST
We fully support early return of peace and stability: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- Putin
- Russia-Ukraine
- conflict
- peace
- stability
- diplomacy
- international
- negotiations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Escalating Tensions: New Airstrikes Rock Middle East Amid Intensified Conflict
Unyielding Power: Putin's 72nd Birthday Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Prayers for Freedom: A Thai Family's Year of Hope Amid Conflict
Egypt Backs Macron's Call to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Conflict Concerns