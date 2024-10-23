Modi-Xi meeting happened close on heels of disengagement & patrolling pacts and resolution of issues that arose in border areas in 2020:Misri.
23-10-2024
Modi and Xi were of view that stable bilateral relationship will have positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity: FS Misri.
India brings great value to BRICS: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Himalayan Breakthrough: India and China Achieve Patrolling Pact
Breakthrough in India-China Border Talks: Patrolling Resumed
India-China Patrolling Pact Paves Way for Resolution