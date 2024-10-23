Restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas will create space for returning towards path of normalisation of India-China ties: Misri.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
