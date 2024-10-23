PM Modi also assured India's full support to China's SCO presidency in 2025: FS Misri.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:12 IST
PM Modi also assured India's full support to China's SCO presidency in 2025: FS Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- India
- China
- SCO
- presidency
- support
- 2025
- diplomatic
- regional
- cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support
The Critical Role of Public Works in Supporting Vulnerable Populations During Crises
Bridging the Gaps: Reforming Montenegro’s Disability Support System for Inclusive Living
UN Expert Urges Continued International Support for Somalia Amid Ongoing Security and Human Rights Challenges
CPI(M) Supports Ladakh's Demand for Sixth Schedule Status