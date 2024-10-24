New technologies like AI and aspirations of people driving the Indian economy, says RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:27 IST
New technologies like AI and aspirations of people driving the Indian economy, says RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu Engages in Strategic Talks to Boost Andhra Pradesh's Growth
RBI to take action against errant NBFCs pursuing high growth, high risk policy: Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.
RBI Governor Warns NBFCs Against Unsustainable Growth Practices
At the moment, we don't see any evidence of high interest rates impinging on growth, says RBI Governor Das.
China to Ignite Economic Growth with 2 Trillion Yuan Bond Issuance